Biden Is Going Back To The Future | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 19

Great Scott!

Former Vice President Joe Biden tapped Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris to be his own veep Aug. 11. Coupled with the news that former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen is advising Biden on fiscal policy, Wall Street is reportedly taking a collective sigh of relief over the pick. Can they say goodbye to taxing billionaires and millionaires out of existence?

Datoc and Malik also looked at the market’s brief “come to Jesus” moment and what Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Google (FANG) and other tech-driven stocks’ rise means when compared to the harsh realities hourly wage-earners are facing during the pandemic.

The guys also broke down what the historic Israel-United Arab Emirates deal means for the future of technological — and tourism — growth in the Middle East.

Finally, we ended this week with a little thought experiment on Dr. Anthony Fauci. If you’re a member of the “no more lockdowns” crowd, you don’t want to miss this segment. (RELATED: Trump Says Biden’s National Mask Mandate Shows ‘An Appalling Lack Of Respect For The American People’)

“Omeed Malik is the Founder and CEO of Farvahar Partners, a boutique merchant bank and broker/dealer which invests partner capital into growth businesses and acts as a liquidity provider of private placements on behalf of companies and institutional investors. The Firm also offers advisory, investment banking and capital raising services to its clients.

Prior to starting his own firm, Omeed was a Managing Director and the Global Head of the Hedge Fund Advisory Business at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Omeed was also the founder and head of the Emerging Manager Program within the Global Equities business. In this capacity, Omeed was charged with selecting both established and new hedge funds for the firm to partner with and oversaw the allocation of financing/prime brokerage, capital strategy, business consulting and talent introduction resources.

Before joining Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Omeed was a Senior Vice President at MF Global where he helped reorganize the firm’s distribution platform globally and developed execution and clearing relationships with institutional clients.

An experienced financial services professional and securities attorney, Omeed was a corporate lawyer at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP working on transactional matters in the capital markets, corporate governance, private equity and bankruptcy fields.

Omeed has also worked in the United States Senate and House of Representatives. Omeed received a JD, with Honors, from Emory Law School (where he serves on the Alumni Board) and a BA in Philosophy and Political Science, Cum Laude, from Colgate University.

Omeed is a Term Member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a Centennial Society Member of the Economic Club of New York and a Chairman’s Circle Member of the Milken Institute.”