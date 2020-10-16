Editorial

REPORT: Sam Querrey Flees Russia After Testing Positive For Coronavirus, Whereabouts Are Unknown

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Sam Querrey of The United States celebrates victory during the Men's Singles third round match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia on day six of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 2, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

American tennis star Sam Querrey has reportedly fled Russia after testing positive for coronavirus.

According to Ben Rothenberg, Querrey and his family tested positive for the virus while in Russia for the ATP 500 St. Petersburg, and were put up at the St. Petersburg Four Seasons. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, the family was reportedly informed they could be hospitalized if they developed symptoms. That’s when things took a turn right out of James Bond! Querrey had no interest in being separated from his family in a Russian hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

He booked a private jet, escaped with his family and is now “at an AirBNB in said unknown country.” Rothenberg added that “the plan is for Querrey to keep his whereabouts undisclosed.”

You can read the entire absurd report below.

I don’t blame Querrey at all for fleeing Russia. I don’t blame him one bit. I probably would have done the exact same thing if I was in his shoes.

If you think getting stuck in Russia with coronavirus is a good idea, then you’re a moron. I would have been on a jet so fast that your head would be spinning.

That’s exactly what Querrey did with his family, and it was 100% the correct call. This is straight out of “Argo” merged with a solid James Bond movie.

I mean, he literally had to flee Russia during a global pandemic. This is something straight out of a movie.

Stay frosty, Querrey!

