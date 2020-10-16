Trump Campaign Raised $248 Million In September, Far Short Of Biden Total

President Donald Trump raised $248 million in September, his campaign announced Thursday, leaving him with notably less cash than Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign.

The vice president’s campaign announced Wednesday that it raised a record $383 million, and had over $430 million cash-on-hand entering the final weeks of the presidential race.

Trump’s campaign has just over $250 million cash-on-hand, Tim Murtaugh, communications director for Trump, tweeted Thursday.

“President Trump hits the final stretch with strength, resources, record & huge ground game needed to spread message and secure re-election,” Murtaugh tweeted.

President Trump hits final stretch with strength, resources, record & huge ground game needed to spread message and secure re-election. Campaign, RNC & joint committees in September: $247.8M raised

$251.4M cash on hand POTUS has done more in 47 months than Biden in 47 years. — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) October 16, 2020

The candidates’ financial resources mark a significant reversal from earlier this year, where Trump had a massive fundraising edge over Biden, who initially struggled to raise money and rise above other Democratic candidates in the party’s primary.

Biden’s fundraising has exploded in recent months, however, including a then-record $364 million in August, mirroring other down-ballot Democratic candidates who have raised record amounts in the weeks before November’s election. (RELATED: Democratic Candidates In Competitive Senate Races Raised ~$275 Million In Three Months)

ActBlue, the main Democratic online fundraising platform, raised $758 million in September, while WinRed, the main Republican online fundraising platform, raised $623 million in the third quarter of 2020, Politico reported.

