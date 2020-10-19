Members Of The Beach Boys React To Performance At President Trump’s Fundraiser

Members of the Beach Boys were “surprised” to hear that the band was performing at a fundraiser for President Donald Trump.

Brian Wilson and Al Jardine distanced themselves from the band after news broke that the Beach Boys were performing at fundraiser for Trump Sunday, according to Variety.

Brian Wilson Disavows Trump's Beach Boys Benefit in California (EXCLUSIVE) — Variety



“We have absolutely nothing to do with the Trump benefit today in Newport Beach. Zero,” a spokesperson. “We didn’t even know about it and were very surprised to read about it in the Los Angeles Times.” (RELATED: Biden Announces Record $383 Million Monthly Fundraising Haul)

Wilson and Jardine are not a part of the Beach Boys that are currently touring with lead Mike Love.

Love has been supportive of President Trump in the past. Love has known Trump for years and was invited to the inauguration in 2017 by the president.

“I don’t have anything negative to say about the president of the USA,” Love told Uncut in 2017. “We did attend the inauguration. That was a moving experience. I understand there are so many factions and fractious things going on – the chips will fall where they may. But Donald Trump has never been anything but kind to us. We have known him for many a year. We’ve performed at some of his venues at fundraisers and so on.”