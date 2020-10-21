ESPN Picks Wisconsin To Win The Big 10 West

ESPN expects Wisconsin to win the Big 10 West this football season.

The network recently released its predictions for the West, and Wisconsin has the best projected record at 6-2. Minnesota is second with a projected record of 5-3. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Badgers simply aren’t going to be able to fly under the radar this season. While I like to go unnoticed as we put in work, that ship has sailed for the 2020 season.

The eyes of the college football world are upon us, and the expectations are huge. There won’t be any surprises this time around.

Everyone expects Wisconsin to dominate this season, and I have no doubt that we will. I might like flying under the radar, but make no mistake, my friends.

We’ll take care of business no matter what. You better believe that. Behind Graham Mertz’s golden arm, we’re going to show up and show out.

The first step in our journey to a B1G title is Friday night against Illinois under the lights at 8:00 EST in Camp Randall.

I can’t wait to start this journey! I have big goals and winning the B1G West is only the beginning.