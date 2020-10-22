Celebrities Dress Up As Chickens And Plead For People To Vote In New PSA

Celebrities dressed up in chicken costumes and pleaded with people to get out there and vote in a new PSA ahead of the 2020 election.

In the clip posted on YouTube from The Creative Coalition, stars like Jason Alexander, Mayim Bialik, Tim Daly, Jon Cryer and Yvette Nicole Brown appear as chickens having a Zoom call while they discussed how for the first time ever a fox is running for president of the hen house against a fellow chicken. The video was noted by Fox News in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Ben Stiller, Jerry Seinfeld, Others Share Tributes To Jerry Stiller After His Death)

WATCH:

"So, how's everybody doing?" Alexander asked the group. "Handling it or starting to feel…Cooped up?"

The conversation continued as one of them inquired who everyone was voting for.

“Does it matter?” Bialik’s character replied. “They’re all the same.”

“Really?” Daly responded. “This is the first time a fox is running for president of the henhouse.”

In the PSA to get people out there and vote, they do not once mention President Donald Trump or Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The “Seinfeld” star‘s character then comes on screen and said how close the race is and how “one vote” could make all the difference.

“One vote could make the difference between a chicken or a fox guarding our henhouse,” Alexander’s character explained. “If it comes down to a handful of votes, yours could be the one that swings it.”

In the end all the chickens lean in to the camera and plead “Everybody please vote!”

The PSA was written by “Big Bang Theory” co-creator Bill Prady and directed by “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Reading Rainbow” star LeVar Burton, per the outlet.