Patrick Mahomes Jersey Is One Of The Top Sellers In NFL, MLB

The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes jersey has been among the best-selling in the National Football League (NFL), and now it’s number two in Major League Baseball (MLB).

Yes, you read that correctly. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback’s jersey was the third top-selling jersey in the NFL Shop in the month of September, trailing behind Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay jersey and the New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton’s, according to the Kansas City Star in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

And now, Mahomes‘ Kansas City Royals jersey is the number two best-selling one in the MLB. (RELATED: Andy Reid Says He Will Definitely Visit The WH, Calling It ‘Quite An Honor’)

According to the report, “Mahomes, who joined the Royals ownership group earlier this year, has shown off the Royals’ No. 15 jersey before: at the 2019 ‘Big Slick’ softball game at Kauffman Stadium.”

The superbowl-winning quarterback’s No. 15 Royals jersey is the top-seller behind only Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts, according to the Fanatic’s list of most popular jerseys, per the outlet.

The white and blue jersey contains gold numbers and is the one the team wears for Friday home games.