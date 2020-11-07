Leo Terrell Urges Republicans To ‘Keep The Trump Playbook’ That Appealed To Black Americans

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell Friday urged Republicans to “keep the [President Donald] Trump playbook” and continue to appeal to blue collar workers and people of color.

“I want to be very clear to all of the Republicans — keep the Trump playbook,” Terrell told Fox News’ “Hannity.”

The Associated Press and Fox News Saturday both declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential race.

“Because that’s what drove me to the Republican Party,” Terrell continued. “That’s why I feel very comfortable. But the Democratic Party has lost the black vote and they can’t play the race card because people of color have now joined the Republican Party.” (RELATED: ‘I Escaped And I’m Not Going Back’: Leo Terrell Says He Left The Democratic Party ‘Asylum’)

“I was on your show during the [Republican National Convention]: it was beautiful. The [Democratic National Convention] was a nightmare,” Terrell noted, adding that “black elitists” such as MSNBC host Joy Reid and New York Times columnist Charles Blow are furious that “black Americans and people of color are drifting to the Republican Party.”

During election night coverage, Reid referred to black Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as “Uncle Clarence,” seemingly inferring he is a subservient “Uncle Tom” character.

“Let’s be very clear: how can Trump be a racist when minorities are voting for him?” Terrell asked. “This is why the Democrats are in shatters, because they are disappointed, they are angry. They cannot understand why people like myself, Herschel Walker, Vernon Jordan, Burgess Owens … have found a permanent home within the Republican Party.”

Terrell, a former Democrat, told Fox, “I am a Trump supporter for the rest of my life. This guy has redefined the Republican Party. He has made the Republican Party a workingman’s party.” (RELATED: Leo Terrell: ‘Embarrassed To Be A Democrat After DNC Plays ‘Race Card’ On Mount Rushmore)

Despite Biden’s declared victory, Trump vowed Friday that he would use “every aspect of the law” to ensure an accurate vote count in the hopes of still attaining victory.

The Trump campaign has cited Democrats’ “corruption” and has alleged that Republican observers have been barred from scrutinizing the counting of ballots in battleground states like Pennsylvania and Nevada.