‘I Escaped And I’m Not Going Back’: Leo Terrell Says He Left The Democratic Party ‘Asylum’

Civil rights lawyer Leo Terrell said that he “escaped” the Democratic Party “asylum” during a discussion Saturday about Catholic Democrats opposing Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I had to get away from the asylum and guess what? I escaped and I am not going back,” he said.

“It’s just that [the Democrats] hate: when they don’t have an argument they’ll just make up an argument,” Terrell told Fox News’ “Justice with Jeanine.” (RELATED: Leo Terrell: ‘Embarrassed To Be A Democrat After DNC Plays ‘Race Card’ On Mount Rushmore)

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen.Kamala Harris has suggested that Catholics may be unfit to serve in public office and Democratic lawmakers have attacked Barrett’s faith. Several media outlets have falsely linked the judge’s reported participation in a charismatic Catholic group with the dystopian Margaret Atwood novel “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Terrell — who was a lifelong Democrat before proclaiming his support for Trump’s reelection — said Saturday his former party is making a poor argument against Barrett because its leadership seemingly thinks some Catholics are good and others bad.

“There is no religious test in the Constitution,” Terrell noted. It is prohibited. This is the part that I don’t understand. It is confusing. JFK: Catholic. Joe Biden: Catholic. Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi: Catholic.”

“Why is this Catholic wrong?” Terrell asked, claiming that Democratic Party’s political incoherence drove him out of the party.

“As a lawyer, it makes no sense at all and I couldn’t take it any longer,” Terrell said. (RELATED: Leo Terrell Says BLM ‘Exposed’ By Don Lemon: ‘They Don’t Care About Crime’)

The president’s decision to nominate Barrett was the result of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the age of 87 over a week ago.

Trump indicated last Saturday that he intended to nominate a replacement “without delay” and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has promised to deliver a vote on that nomination.

Some Democrats, who argue that the seat should not be filled until after the presidential election, are vowing to pack the Supreme Court with additional seats if Republicans confirm Barrett.