Alabama And Ohio State Lead The Latest National Title Odds

Nov 7, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs during the third quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Ohio State and Alabama are still leading the latest national title odds.

In the latest national title odds from SuperBook Sports, the Crimson Tide and Buckeyes are tied in the top spot at 3/2. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Clemson is at 9/2, and no other team in America is under 16/1.

Obviously, we all knew Clemson was going to drop down the board after their Saturday night loss to Notre Dame in South Bend.

However, you can’t count them out. If the Tigers don’t lose another game, then they’re 100% going to end up in the playoff.

From there, it’s anyone’s game.

 

Having said that, Alabama and Ohio State are without question in the best positions to win the whole thing right now.

Nobody, and I mean nobody, is going to touch Alabama in the SEC, and it looks like Ohio State won’t face a challenge until they play Wisconsin in the B1G title game.

That means both squads are locked and loaded to make runs at the playoff.

 

We’ll see what happens, but if you gave me Alabama, Ohio State or Alabama against the field, I’d without a doubt take those three teams against the field. Let us know in the comments who you’d take.