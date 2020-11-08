Alabama And Ohio State Lead The Latest National Title Odds

Ohio State and Alabama are still leading the latest national title odds.

In the latest national title odds from SuperBook Sports, the Crimson Tide and Buckeyes are tied in the top spot at 3/2.

Clemson is at 9/2, and no other team in America is under 16/1.

New @CFBPlayoff title odds via @SuperBookSports: Bama, OhSt 3/2

Clem 9/2

UF, ND 16/1

A&M, BYU, Cincy 30/1

Ore, Wis 40/1

OU 60/1

USC 80/1

Ind, NWern, OkSt 100/1

Miami 200/1

Boise, UGA, Marsh, Purdue, Texas 300/1

Aub, Coastal, Wash 500/1

Mich, Nevada, SJSU, Utah 1000/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 8, 2020

Obviously, we all knew Clemson was going to drop down the board after their Saturday night loss to Notre Dame in South Bend.

However, you can’t count them out. If the Tigers don’t lose another game, then they’re 100% going to end up in the playoff.

From there, it’s anyone’s game.

Having said that, Alabama and Ohio State are without question in the best positions to win the whole thing right now.

Nobody, and I mean nobody, is going to touch Alabama in the SEC, and it looks like Ohio State won’t face a challenge until they play Wisconsin in the B1G title game.

That means both squads are locked and loaded to make runs at the playoff.

We’ll see what happens, but if you gave me Alabama, Ohio State or Alabama against the field, I’d without a doubt take those three teams against the field. Let us know in the comments who you’d take.