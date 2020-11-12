Prince Harry Set To Appear In Stand Up Comedy Show Benefitting Charity

Prince Harry is set to appear at an upcoming stand up comedy event for charity.

The stand up show, which is hosted by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the New York Comedy Festival, will be virtual on Nov. 18 and feature a largely star-studded list of guests, according to a press release.

Prince Harry revealed as special guest at Stand Up For Heroes event https://t.co/SDd5jxQ8am — HELLO! (@hellomag) November 10, 2020

The event will “raise awareness and funds for the Bob Woodruff Foundation, whose mission to help veterans and military families thrive is especially vital as veterans face increased challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“For the last 14 years, the Stand Up for Heroes event has continued to inspire our nation and serves as a reminder of all of the brave individuals that have defended our country selflessly in our military,” Woodruff said in the press release. “This year, it is especially important that we unite to show support for their sacrifices as we come together virtually to stand up for our heroes.” (RELATED: REPORT: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have Signed A Multi-Year Deal With Netflix)

“We’re extremely honored and proud to continue our partnership with the Bob Woodruff Foundation to present Stand Up for Heroes,” founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival and Carolines on Broadway. “We owe so much to our brave military veterans and their families for the service and sacrifice to our country; it’s very humbling to have the opportunity to honor them over the last 14 years through this great event.”

I love the idea of this, but I just really need to know if Prince Harry is going to be performing stand up comedy or if he’s just going to be sitting there looking pretty. One of these would make the event worth watching and the other is just typical royal family behavior.

I would like Prince Harry a whole lot more if he just came out and gave a bomb stand up comedy performance. Probably won’t happen though.