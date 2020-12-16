Oliver Stone Says He Took Russian Coronavirus Vaccine, ‘Heard Good Things About’ It

Oliver Stone said that’s he’s taken the Russian coronavirus vaccine and has heard “good things about” it, though he admits he’s not sure if it will “work.”

“I got a vaccine shot, yeah,” the 74-year-old director said in an interview published Tuesday by The Associated Press. The comments were noted by The Hill. (RELATED: ‘Black Panther’ Star Letitia Wright Deletes Social Media Accounts Following Anti-COVID Vaccine Backlash)

“I don’t know if it’s going to work,” he added. “I’ve heard good things about the Russian vaccine, yes.” (RELATED: Moderna Asks FDA For Emergency Approval Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Second Company To Pass Milestone)

“I have to get a second shot in about 45 days or so,” said the “JFK” and “Born On The Fourth Of July” director.

“I have to come back. I’m hopeful,” he continued. (RELATED: Everyone Who Gets Coronavirus Vaccine Will Receive Vaccination Card, US Health Officials Say)

At one point, Stone also talked about foreign policy, saying that America “somehow in its madness believes that Russia and China are enemies.”

“I don’t,” Oliver explained. “I see Russia and China as great partners of ours to fight climate change, to go into the future with. But that’s the problem, people who don’t understand that.”