NHL Star Henrik Lundqvist Reveals He Won’t Be Joining Washington Capitals After Heart Condition Diagnosis

NHL star Henrik Lundqvist revealed he will not be joining the Washington Capitals this season after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

Lundqvist made the announcement Friday on his personal Twitter account.

Some tough news I need to share with you all.. pic.twitter.com/y7ZtAoo39Q — Henrik Lundqvist (@hlundqvist35) December 17, 2020

“It breaks my heart (literally) to share this news: I will not be joining the Capitals this upcoming season,” Lundqvist said in his statement. “After many weeks of tests and conversations with specialists around the country, it’s been determined that a heart condition will prevent me from taking the ice. Together, we have decided that the risk of playing before remedying my condition is too high. So I will spend the coming months figuring out the best course of action.” (RELATED: The Washington Capitals Visit The White House)

“For the past two months, I have been so inspired by the opportunity to play in DC and committed to my game, spending every day at the rink to prepare for the upcoming season,” he continued. “The news was very difficult to process but after the last test result earlier this week we knew there was only one way to go from here.”

I am shocked and so sad. This was going to be a good year for the Capitals with Lundqvist. He had recently signed a one-year deal worth $1.5 million. Lundqvist spent the last 15 years of his career with the New York Rangers.

Lundqvist was going to be the Capitals back-up, so it’s not the end of the world. However, it would have been nice to have him in the team’s arsenal.