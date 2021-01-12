REPORT: Olympic Gold Medalist Klete Keller Among Rioters Who Breached Capitol

Klete Keller, a two-time Olympic gold medal swimmer, was allegedly among the rioters who stormed the Capitol building Jan. 6.

A video posted on Twitter appears to show Keller in the Capitol buildings among other rioters, according to the New York Times.

Trump supporters fought back after Capitol Police moved in to retake the Rotunda. pic.twitter.com/4e7mNyqWZy — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021

In the video, Keller appears to be the tall man with a beard wearing a Team USA Olympic jacket. Teammates and coaches recognized Keller because of the jacket, the Times reported.

SwimSwam, a swimming news site, reported the news Monday, saying that Keller has deleted his social media accounts, but was a supporter of President Donald Trump.

The rioters gained entry into the Capitol building while a joint session of Congress was attempting to certify the November 2020 presidential election results.

Protests were scheduled Jan. 6 as part of the “Stop the Steal” movement created by Trump supporters. During the riot, multiple people died and over 80 were arrested.

As a result of the protest and subsequent riot, President Trump is facing a bipartisan push for impeachment.

Keller’s social media accounts were reportedly deleted after previously posting pro-Trump content. (RELATED: Man Who Stormed Capitol Regrets Nothing After His Dating Profile Blows Up)

During his time on the US Olympic Team, Keller won five medals in the 2000, 2004, and 2008 Olympics, according to SwimSwam.

Keller reportedly set the former American record for the 400 freestyle at the 2004 Olympics as well as the 800 freestyle relay at the 2007 World Championships.