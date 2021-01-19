REPORT: SAG-AFTRA Considering Expelling Donald Trump From Union

SAG-AFTRA, a Hollywood labor union, met Tuesday morning to discuss disciplinary action regarding President Donald Trump.

Members of the union can be expelled for “engaging in actions antagonistic to the interests or integrity of the union,” according to a report published Monday by Deadline. Trump has been a member of SAG and AFTRA since 1989, the outlet reported. SAG and AFTRA merged in 2012.

For a member to be expelled, two-thirds of the national board must vote to expel, according to Deadline. The process could take weeks and would include a hearing on whatever charges are brought against Trump. (RELATED: Macaulay Culkin Responds To Fan Petition Calling For Trump’s Removal From ‘Home Alone 2’)

If expelled, Trump’s pensions would not be affected and he would still be allowed to work in SAG-AFTRA’s jurisdiction, Deadline reported.

Trump reportedly receives a $90,776 pension and an $8,724 pension for his work with both of the unions, according to the outlet.

A small petition has also been created to have Trump removed from his cameo in “Home Alone 2.”

“‘Home Alone 2’ is tarnished,” the description of the Change.org petition said. “It has a racist stain on it in the shape of Donald J Trump. I petition that he be edited out of the film and replaced with Joe Biden.”