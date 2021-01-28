Report: Melania Setting Up Post-White House Office To Continue ‘Be Best’

Melania Trump is reportedly in the process of setting up a post-White House office in Palm Beach, Florida, to continue her “Be Best” initiative.

Two sources with knowledge as to the former first lady's plans, shared with CNN in a piece published Wednesday, that Melania plans to "maintain" her "Be Best" campaign.

The former FLOTUS' office will consist of three staff members from her time in the White House, sources confirmed to the outlet.

Hayley D’Antuono, who served for four years as the former first lady’s director of operations and trip supervisor is now reportedly Melania’s chief of staff.

A low-level staff assistant in the East Wing, Mary “Casey” Finzer, whose tasks included keeping stock of Trump’s “gift closet,” is now a part of the operational and administrative side of the former first lady’s team.

And an unpaid senior advisor to the former FLOTUS when she was in the White House, Marcia Kelly, is also going to reportedly be part of the post-White House office. However, it is unclear if she will be receiving a salary this time.

Sources also shared that Melania is currently running the post-White House office out of former President Donald Trump’s club, Mar-a-Lago, but is currently searching for office space in the area.