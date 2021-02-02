Miller Lite Giving Away Free Beer To Super Bowl Fans Willing To Type Out ‘Ridiculously Long’ URL

Miller Lite hopes it has found a way to get fans to turn away from their competitor’s ad during Super Bowl LV by giving away free beer to fans willing to type out a “ridiculously long” URL.

“Miller Lite wants to prove that a one-calorie difference shouldn’t be a deal-breaker,” Zach Paciorek, associate marketing manager for the beer company, said in a press release. (RELATED: Virginia Brewery Offers $20K A Year For Gig Hiking And Drinking Beer)

“Both beers are light beers and low calorie, but why should one extra calorie matter if it means more taste?” he added. “There’s no better way to show drinkers how easy it is to burn a single calorie than by typing a ridiculously long URL.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The beer ad campaign will run during Super Bowl LV.

WATCH:

“While ridiculous in length, we love the simplicity of it,” Paciorek continued. “Type our 836-character URL during Ultra’s ad, burn the one extra calorie difference, and win some Miller Lite – a beer with more taste than Michelob Ultra.”

This Sunday, you can watch Michelob Ultra’s expensive beer ad or you can get some Miller Lite on us. Your choice. pic.twitter.com/6MpMWoooFU — Miller Lite (@MillerLite) February 1, 2021

The Molson Coors beer brand will Venmo the first 5,000 fans who correctly type in the long URL when the ad airs to score $8. Their campaign comes in response to Miller Lite’s competitor Michelob Ultra, which touts its beer as having 95 calories to Miller’s 96.

As the advertisement noted, the brand is making it nearly-impossible “to copy and paste” the URL. A statement to NJ.com read that, in addition, the brand will only be “releasing the URL as an image or spoken on podcasts.”