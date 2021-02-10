Duke Falls Below .500 For The First Time Since 1999

Duke’s downward slide continued Tuesday night with a loss to Notre Dame.

Following the 93-89 loss to the Fighting Irish, the Blue Devils fell below the .500 mark for the first time since November 1999, according to ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, for the first time in more than 20 years, Duke is below .500 with a record of 7-8.

After losing to Notre Dame today, Duke is below .500 for the first time since November 1999. pic.twitter.com/jOqKzT1DUx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 9, 2021

It’s truly mind-boggling how bad Duke basketball is this season. It makes no sense at all. They’re not just a mediocre team.

The Blue Devils are straight up terrible, and could lose to any P5 on any given night.

On one hand, it’s a testament to Coach K’s awesome success that his team just fell below .500 for the first time since November 1999.

Obviously, he’s had an unreal amount of success in Durham, which makes the fact they’re not winning now all that much more surprising and disappointing.

Duke fans, who are some of the most unbearable sports fans on the planet, expect national titles. Instead of getting a championship this season, Duke will be lucky to finish with a winning record.

I don’t know how to fix the situation, but Coach K has a mess on his hands.