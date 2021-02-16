Impeachment Manager Hopeful ‘9/11-Style Commission’ Will Expose ‘The Hatred That Is Lurking Within’

Democratic Virgin Islands Del. Stacey Plaskett expressed Tuesday that she’s hopeful the “9/11-style commission” will expose “the hatred that is lurking within.”

“I’m really hopeful that this is a very independent commission, you know, potentially individuals who were retired judges, cabinet members from various sides, experts who are able to dig into this, you know, my hope is not only do we find out the security issues, but the hatred that is lurking within that has caused something like an insurrection, the attempted coup of our democratic government,” Plaskett said. (RELATED: ‘The Enemy Is Within’: Pelosi Calls For More Security To Defend Against Members Who ‘Want To Bring Guns On The Floor’)

Plaskett, along with eight other Democrats, served as impeachment managers at the request of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. The impeachment managers completed arguments on Feb. 11, according to a New York Times report.

WATCH:

“And so I’m really grateful that Speaker Pelosi is putting this together along with others in leadership, Senator Schumer and others, and let’s pray that they get not only to the bottom of what happened on that day, but the factors that led to what we saw on January 6,” Plaskett told Ruhle.

Plakett told MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle that she wasn’t asked to participate in the commission.

Pelosi wrote Monday that “an outside, independent 9/11-type Commission” will be implemented in order “to ‘investigate and report on the facts and causes relating to the January 6, 2021 domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol Complex… and relating to the interference with the peaceful transfer of power, including facts and causes relating to the preparedness and response of the United States Capitol Police and other Federal, State, and local law enforcement in the National Capitol Region,'” according to a Dear Colleague letter.

“As we prepare for the Commission, it is also clear from General Honoré’s interim reporting that we must put forth a supplemental appropriation to provide for the safety of Members and the security of the Capitol,” Pelosi’s letter said.

A mob of Trump’s supporters broke into the Capitol building on Jan. 6 during a protest which turned into a deadly riot against the Electoral College’s certification of the presidential election results. The Senate voted 57-43 to convict Trump, but failed to reach the necessary 67 votes.

The House voted 232-197 on Jan. 13 to impeach Trump again, charging him with a single article of “incitement of insurrection.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.