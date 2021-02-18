‘Home Improvement’ Stars Tim Allen, Richard Karn Reflect On Their On-Air Chemistry

Actors Tim Allen and Richard Karn never planned on the friendship that came from their roles on “Home Improvement.”

Allen and Karn opened up about their on-air chemistry during a panel Thursday for their upcoming History Channel show “Assembly Required,” according to Fox News.

“When we started doing ‘Home Improvement,’ we had audiences watching ‘Tool Time’ that hadn’t seen the show at all,” Karn recalled, the outlet reported. “Our relationship kind of happened before we knew what it was. We took our cues from audience reactions to us, but we didn’t know there was anything really outstanding about how we were playing off each other.” (RELATED: ‘Home Improvement’ Stars Tim Allen, Richard Karn Team Up In Trailer For ‘Assembly Required’)

Karn even recalled Allen saying he didn’t think he would be friends with the actor who played Al at the beginning of the show.

“We really weren’t in the same circle of friendship at that point, but they kept writing into it, leaning into it,” Karn reportedly added. “And as we got to know each other, I think that relationship just flowered.”

Allen went on to describe his “Home Improvement” co-star as a “consummate professional and a genuinely calm-hearted person” and claimed he really brought together the show “Assembly Required.”

“This is the most unusual experience,” Allen said, Fox News reported. “But [Karn] was able to bring it back down and be exactly like we were at ‘Tool Time.’ It’s amazing how this is an expansion of that relationship.”