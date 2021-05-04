‘Star Wars’ Cast Members Celebrate ‘May The 4th Be With You’ Day

“Star Wars” cast members celebrated “May the 4th Be With You” day with a variety of tributes and posts on social media Tuesday.

“I’m beginning to accept the fact that I’ll probably never do another movie that gets its own day,” Mark Hamill, who famously played Luke Skywalker, tweeted. “#MayTheFourthBeWithYou_Once_In_A_Lifetime.” (RELATED: Legendary Actor From ‘Ghostbusters,’ ‘Spaceballs’ Breaks Decades-Long Acting Hiatus For 30-Second Commercial)

I’m beginning to accept the fact that I’ll probably never do another movie that gets its own day.#MayTheFourthBeWithYou_Once_In_A_Lifetime pic.twitter.com/R6CrudU2Qo — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 4, 2021

“May the Fourth shine extra bright for everyone this year

and May the Force always be with you Smiling face with sunglasses,” Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian, in the movie franchise, wrote on social media. “#StarWarsDay #MayThe4thBeWithYou.”

May the Fourth shine extra bright for everyone this year

and May the Force always be with you #StarWarsDay #MayThe4thBeWithYou — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) May 4, 2021

“To Celebrate this date in 2021, still sadly in Covid, I thought we might all sit round the fire and listen to another excerpt from my book,” Anthony Daniels, who played the character C-3PO, tweeted. The post was noted by The Wrap.

“OK, there’s no fire and we can’t sit together but we can listen,” he added. “Stay Safe and the Force will be with you… here: https://youtube.com/watchv=TaFUmgua8G4&ab_channel=AnthonyDaniels…

To Celebrate this date in 2021, still sadly in Covid, I thought we might all sit round the fire and listen to another excerpt from my book. OK, there’s no fire and we can’t sit together but we can listen. Stay Safe and the Force will be with you… here:https://t.co/xCPnQf81d3 pic.twitter.com/6BONLNJ50G — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) May 4, 2021

Star Wars has always been about family, friends, and fans. I’ve met so many outstanding people, married my incredible wife, and helped raise our two beautiful children while playing Chewbacca. Here’s to many more #StarWarsDay celebrations ahead! #MayTheFourthBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/znOnFLYmBN — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) May 4, 2021

Daisy Ridley, who is part of the new “Star Wars” franchise, posted a picture on her Instagram Story that read, “Star Wars May the Fourth Be With You.” (RELATED: Watch The First Full Trailer For ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’)

Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” star, Pedro Pascal, even got in on the fun and tweeted a snap shot of him without his helmet.

The late Carrie Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourde, celebrated the day by dressing up Fisher’s grandson, Kingston, in a crocheted cap to look like her mom’s famed role in the movie franchise, Princess Leia. The post on Instagram also included the back of her little boy watching his grandma in the 1977 original “Star Wars” movie, “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd)

May The Fourth be with you all!