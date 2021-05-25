‘The David Hookstead Show’: John Cena Apologizes To China, Senator Says UFOs Aren’t Foreign Technology And More

Welcome back to the latest episode of “The David Hookstead Show,” and we have an outstanding one for you all today.
Today we discuss John Cena’s pathetic apology to China for calling Taiwan a country, Stephen A. Smith destroys LeBron James for going silent on the vaccine, Senator Martin Heinrich and former Senator Harry Reid are all-in on the UFO train, Paulina Gretzky was offered money by Dustin Johnson to not pose for Playboy and Iowa basketball star Jordan Bohannon has suffered a serious head injury.
- Hollywood Superstar Apologizes To China For Calling Taiwan A Country. When Will This Pathetic Nonsense End?
- ESPN Star Shreds LeBron James For His Silence On The Coronavirus Vaccine
- Former Senate Majority Leader Reveals If The American Public Deserves To Know About UFOs
- Senator Says UFOs Aren’t From Foreign Governments, People Should Be Worried If They’re Aliens
- Paulina Gretzky Says One Man Offered Her Money To Not Pose For Playboy
- Basketball Star Suffers ‘Serious Head Injury’ During Violent Altercation. The Video Is Pure Chaos
