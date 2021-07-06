Gwen Stefani Shares More Incredible Shots From Intimate Wedding To Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani definitely got everyone’s attention Tuesday when she posted a handful of incredible shots from her intimate wedding to Blake Shelton.

“Thank you @carsondaly We Love You!! @blakeshelton gx,” the 51-year-old rockstar captioned her post. It included more pictures from her special day when she married the 45-year-old country singer in the chapel that was built on Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma for their wedding day.

In one photo, Stefani posed showing off her legs and white high heel boots after the two tied the knot at a ceremony officiated by TV host Carson Daly. (RELATED: Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are One Step Closer To Getting Married)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

In another, we see a jaw-dropping black-and-white photo of her in her strapless mini-wedding gown. (RELATED: Blake Shelton Tweets About ‘Karma’ Following Reports His Ex Is Dating A Married Guy)

“You need a party dress when you get to marry @blakeshelton @verawang gx,” she captioned it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

Shelton also shared a few snaps from their private ceremony where friends and family celebrated their love over the weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton)

And more pictures have since surfaced online showing the “Don’t Speak” hitmaker’s stunning dress from designer Vera Wang, complete with a veil showing the names of her now-husband and her three boys, from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale, embroidered on it.

Check it out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow)

In October, Stefani made headlines when she posted Shelton had asked her to marry him. The two had been dating for years after first meeting on “The Voice” as judges.

Congratulations!