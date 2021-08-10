Meghan McCain Rips ‘Cuomosexuals’ In Corporate Media Who ‘Kissed His *ss’ And ‘Never Reported His Criminal Behavior’

Meghan McCain ripped “Cuomosexuals” in corporate media covering New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who “kissed his ass” and “never reported his criminal behavior.”

“You wanna know why no one trusts the media?” the former co-host of “The View” tweeted to her millions of followers on Tuesday, following news of Cuomo’s resignation. (RELATED: Piers Morgan: Cuomo Is A ‘Fork-Tongued … Charlatan Sleazeball’ Who ‘Soared To Gold-Medal Levels Of … Hypocrisy’)

“The ‘Cuomosexuals’ on TV who kissed his ass, never reported his criminal behavior or let it slide from political convenience and working with his brother [CNN’s Chris Cuomo],” she continued. “This is why we are radicalized. There is no reason to trust this country club.” (RELATED: ‘My Ancestors Fought In The American Revolution’: Meghan McCain Speaks Out On Meghan Markle Interview As ‘#AbolishTheMonarchy’ Trends)

You wanna know why no one trusts the media? The “Cuomosexuals” on tv who kissed his ass, never reported his criminal behavior or let it slide from political convenience and working with his brother. This is why we are radicalized. There is no reason to trust this country club. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 10, 2021

A short time later, the former Fox News host said history would look “back on the way the media covered” Cuomo, calling it a study in “dishonest malfeasance.”

“History will look back on the way the media covered Andrew Cuomo the past 19 months and it will be studied in journalism classes as the worst kind of dishonest malfeasance ‘journalism’ has to offer,” McCain wrote. “Thank God for @JaniceDean and shame on every single one of you who doubted her.” (RELATED: ‘Wonder Why There’s A Crisis Of Trust’: Meghan McCain Accuses John Kerry For Taking Private Plane To Party)

She finished her Twitter thread bringing up the other scandal facing Cuomo — namely, that “15,000 people died at his hands” in New York nursing homes due in part to his early COVID-19 policy. She said no one will ever forget “the blood” on his hands.

Pictures from @JaniceDean and her family’s memorial at engine 323 in NYC for her in-laws Mickey and Dee who died because of Andrew Cuomo’s negligence. They are 2 of over 15,000 people who died at his hands. Do not forget. None of us will ever forget the blood on your hands Cuomo. https://t.co/jbRzUiulIQ — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 10, 2021

Cuomo announced he was resigning from office Tuesday, but did not admit any wrongdoing. New York Attorney General Letitia James previously announced findings of an investigation that concluded Cuomo had “sexually harassed a number of State employees through unwelcome and unwanted touching, as well as by making numerous offensive and sexually suggestive comments.”

“I’ve never crossed the line with anyone,” Cuomo stated in a press conference. “But, I didn’t realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn. There are generational and cultural shifts that I just didn’t fully appreciate.”