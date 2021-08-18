Welcome to the Wednesday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, we’re talking about Stephen A. Smith making Tim Tebow losing his job with the Jaguars about race, Tony Buzbee claims the FBI is investigating Deshaun Watson, Brett Favre says young kids shouldn’t play tackle football, Dabo Swinney won’t mandate Clemson players get vaccinated, Jalen Berger listed as Wisconsin’s most likely Heisman candidate, the Field of Dreams Game is reportedly happening in 2022 and Daniel Craig doesn’t believe in inheritances.

