Welcome to the Wednesday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”
On today’s episode, we’re talking about Stephen A. Smith making Tim Tebow losing his job with the Jaguars about race, Tony Buzbee claims the FBI is investigating Deshaun Watson, Brett Favre says young kids shouldn’t play tackle football, Dabo Swinney won’t mandate Clemson players get vaccinated, Jalen Berger listed as Wisconsin’s most likely Heisman candidate, the Field of Dreams Game is reportedly happening in 2022 and Daniel Craig doesn’t believe in inheritances.
Let’s jump right in!
TOPICS:
- Stephen A. Smith Makes Tim Tebow Losing His Job About Race. Will Anyone Agree With His Comments?
- Attorney Claims The FBI Is Investigating Deshaun Watson. Here’s What We Know
-
‘Become Violent’: Brett Favre Urges Parents To Not Let Children Play Tackle Football Until This Age
-
Dabo Swinney Reveals If Clemson Players Will Be Mandated To Get Vaccinated. Is It The Right Decision?
-
Wisconsin’s Most Likely Heisman Candidate Might Surprise Fans
- The Field Of Dreams Game Is Reportedly Happening Again In 2022 With These Two Teams
-
Daniel Craig Reveals If His Kids Will Inherit His Massive Fortune. Is His Stance Extreme?
As always, thanks for joining in for another fun episode of “The David Hookstead Show.” Make sure to check back Thursday for the last one of the week.