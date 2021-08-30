‘The David Hookstead Show’: New York Giants Honor The Military, Nebraska Bombs To Start The Season, Clemson Vs. Georgia Is The Game Of The Week, It’s Game Week For The Wisconsin Badgers, Playoff Expansion Is On ‘Life Support,’ Scott Zolak Apologizes For Cam Newton Comments, Gardner Minshew Traded To The Eagles And Jake Paul Defeats Tyron Woodley

Welcome to the Monday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, we’re talking about Joe Judge honoring our great military after the suicide bombing in Kabul, people are wondering if Scott Frost is finally going to get fired, Georgia vs. Clemson is Saturday, it’s game week for the Wisconsin Badgers, playoff expansion might might be on life support, Scott Zolak apologizes for his comments about Cam Newton, Gardner Minshew gets traded to the Eagles and Jake Paul defeats Tyron Woodley.

Let’s jump right in!

TOPICS:

Thanks for spending another day with me on “The David Hookstead Show,” and make sure to tune in Tuesday for a new episode.