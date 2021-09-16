Nearly Half The Country Threatens To Sue Biden Over Vaccine Mandate

Republican attorneys general from 24 states have threatened lawsuits against President Joe Biden if his federal vaccine mandate takes effect, the AGs announced in a Thursday letter.

The AGs, led by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, argue Biden’s vaccine mandate is illegal and will drive Americans out of the workforce. Biden’s order mandates that companies with more than 100 employees require their workers to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly COVID tests. (RELATED: Fox News Poll: Majority Of Americans Support Vaccine Mandates, Passports)

“Your plan is disastrous and counterproductive,” the group wrote in the letter. “If your Administration does not alter its course, the undersigned state Attorneys General will seek every available legal option to hold you accountable and uphold the rule of law.”

“Your vaccine mandate represents not only a threat to individual liberty, but a public health disaster that will displace vulnerable workers and exacerbate a nationwide hospital staffing crisis, with severe consequences for all Americans,” the letter continues.

The authors went on to argue that Biden’s mandate will increase skepticism of vaccines in the U.S. by sending the message that unvaccinated Americans pose a threat to vaccinated Americans. Biden and medical experts have repeatedly told the public that vaccinated people face an “extremely low” chance of getting severely ill from COVID.

The Biden administration has given companies until November 22 to get their employees vaccinated or begin weekly testing. Aside from the 24 AGs, the Republican National Committee (RNC) has also threatened legal action if Biden’s mandate takes effect. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Biden Said ‘I Wouldn’t Demand [Vaccines] To Be Mandatory)

The complete list of states includes Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.