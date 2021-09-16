Politics

Nearly Half The Country Threatens To Sue Biden Over Vaccine Mandate

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 09: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about combatting the coronavirus pandemic in the State Dining Room of the White House on September 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. As the Delta variant continues to spread around the United States, Biden outlined his administration's six point plan, including a requirement that all federal workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Biden is also instructing the Department of Labor to draft a rule mandating that all businesses with 100 or more employees require their workers to get vaccinated or face weekly testing. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
Font Size:

Republican attorneys general from 24 states have threatened lawsuits against President Joe Biden if his federal vaccine mandate takes effect, the AGs announced in a Thursday letter.

The AGs, led by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, argue Biden’s vaccine mandate is illegal and will drive Americans out of the workforce. Biden’s order mandates that companies with more than 100 employees require their workers to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly COVID tests. (RELATED: Fox News Poll: Majority Of Americans Support Vaccine Mandates, Passports)

“Your plan is disastrous and counterproductive,” the group wrote in the letter. “If your Administration does not alter its course, the undersigned state Attorneys General will seek every available legal option to hold you accountable and uphold the rule of law.”

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Covid-19 response and the vaccination program at the White House on August 23, 2021 in Washington,DC. - The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday fully approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine, a move that triggered a new wave of vaccine mandates as the Delta variant batters the country.Around 52 percent of the American population is fully vaccinated, but health authorities have hit a wall of vaccine hesitant people, impeding the national campaign. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Covid-19 response and the vaccination program at the White House on August 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

“Your vaccine mandate represents not only a threat to individual liberty, but a public health disaster that will displace vulnerable workers and exacerbate a nationwide hospital staffing crisis, with severe consequences for all Americans,” the letter continues.

The authors went on to argue that Biden’s mandate will increase skepticism of vaccines in the U.S. by sending the message that unvaccinated Americans pose a threat to vaccinated Americans. Biden and medical experts have repeatedly told the public that vaccinated people face an “extremely low” chance of getting severely ill from COVID.

The Biden administration has given companies until November 22 to get their employees vaccinated or begin weekly testing. Aside from the 24 AGs, the Republican National Committee (RNC) has also threatened legal action if Biden’s mandate takes effect. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Biden Said ‘I Wouldn’t Demand [Vaccines] To Be Mandatory)

The complete list of states includes Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.