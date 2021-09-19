Zach Wilson Throws Four Interceptions Against The Patriots Through Three Quarters

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s transition to the NFL isn’t off to a great start.

Through the first three quarters of his Sunday game against the Patriots, Wilson tossed four interceptions and some of the passes were just brutal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At time of his fourth interception of the day, Zach Wilson had the same number of completions. pic.twitter.com/6PCPLUf8yR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 19, 2021

There are bad passes and then there’s however you want to describe some of these throws from Wilson. Even when not under pressure, he was missing guys by a mile.

Zach Wilson has 2 pass attempts He has thrown 2 picks pic.twitter.com/5yQkrmsNUF — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) September 19, 2021

It was like he didn’t even know what the hell he was attempting to throw at. Seriously, what the hell has he been throwing at today?

Zach Wilson with his THIRD pick of the game 😬 Yikes. (via @Patriots) pic.twitter.com/w6ZX7byNQJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 19, 2021

Obviously, Wilson is just a rookie and it’s his second game. There’s no need to panic right now, but there’s also no excuse for the second overall pick to ever play like this.

When you’re the second overall pick, you should be better than sailing balls over players’ heads by a country mile.

Bill Belichick after Zach Wilson threw 4 INTs (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/05lfbvycZa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 19, 2021

Do better, Wilson! Do much better.