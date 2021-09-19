Editorial

Zach Wilson Throws Four Interceptions Against The Patriots Through Three Quarters

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 19: Defensive tackle Carl Davis #98 of the New England Patriots sacks quarterback Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets looks in the third quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s transition to the NFL isn’t off to a great start.

Through the first three quarters of his Sunday game against the Patriots, Wilson tossed four interceptions and some of the passes were just brutal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There are bad passes and then there’s however you want to describe some of these throws from Wilson. Even when not under pressure, he was missing guys by a mile.

It was like he didn’t even know what the hell he was attempting to throw at. Seriously, what the hell has he been throwing at today?

Obviously, Wilson is just a rookie and it’s his second game. There’s no need to panic right now, but there’s also no excuse for the second overall pick to ever play like this.

When you’re the second overall pick, you should be better than sailing balls over players’ heads by a country mile.

Do better, Wilson! Do much better.