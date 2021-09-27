Welcome to the Monday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”
On today’s episode, I’m talking about college football fans continuing to chant “F**k Joe Biden” during games, recapping Wisconsin’s humiliating loss to Notre Dame, Ohio State linebacker quits during Akron game, Clemson receiver gets into an altercation with North Carolina State fans, Matthew Stafford is off to an insanely hot start, Josh Gordon is reinstated to the NFL and Netflix drops season four looks for “Stranger Things” and “Ozark.”
Let’s jump right in.
TOPICS:
- College Football Fans Chant ‘F**k Joe Biden’ In A Packed Stadium
- HOOKSTEAD: Wisconsin Football Fans Need To Start Demanding Accountability
- Ohio State Player Quits The Team During A Game, And The Details Are Wild
- Clemson Star Gets Into Wild Altercation With Fans After Losing. Will He Be Suspended?
- One NFL QB Is The Early MVP Leader. His Stats Are Insane Through Three Games
- Former NFL Superstar Learns His Fate After Several Suspensions
- ‘Stranger Things’ Releases Terrifying New Season 4 Preview
- The First Preview For The Final Season Of ‘Ozark’ Is Out, And It’s Very Bloody
Thanks for spending another fun Monday with me on “The David Hookstead Show,” and make sure to check back Tuesday for an all new one!