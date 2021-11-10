Meghan McCain Questions Kamala Harris’s Apparent Attempt At A French Accent In Paris

Meghan McCain questioned Vice President Kamala Harris’s apparent attempt at a French accent during the vice president’s trip to Paris.

“What even is this?” the former co-host of “The View” tweeted Wednesday, along with a woozy face emoji. (RELATED: ‘It’s Just Making Him More Powerful’: Meghan McCain Warns Democrats That Attacking DeSantis Could Create A 2024 Monster)

McCain’s post included a clip of Harris speaking to a group of scientists in France during her visit to the Pasteur Institute. (RELATED: ‘My Ancestors Fought In The American Revolution’: Meghan McCain Speaks Out On Meghan Markle Interview As ‘#AbolishTheMonarchy’ Trends)

WATCH:

What even is this? https://t.co/QJsHgd0RHK — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 10, 2021

In the video, we can hear Kamala talking about how in “government” they “campaign” with “the plan” as she used what sounded like an attempt at an accent.

Kamala Harris uses a fake French accent while speaking to French scientists at the Pasteur Institute in Paris. pic.twitter.com/yCGPcLVJkN — America Rising (@AmericaRising) November 10, 2021

“Uppercase T, uppercase P, the plan,” she said with an apparent accent of some kind. “And then the environment is such that we are expected to defend the plan. Even when the first time we roll it out there may be some glitches and it’s time to reevaluate and then do it again.” (RELATED: ‘She’s Just So Fake’: Megyn Kelly Compares Kamala Harris To ‘Veep,’ Says ‘She Can’t Even Fake’ Friendliness)

Harris has made headlines during Joe Biden’s presidency for doing what’s been seen as bizarre actions, like saying everyone’s laughing when no one is and shouting “surprise” at her own surprise party, among others.

The latest came after she appeared in a video speaking about traveling to space with kids, some who were later revealed to be child actors.