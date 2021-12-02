LeBron James COVID Free, Will Officially Play For Lakers Against Clippers Friday

LeBron James got good news Thursday after learning that he’s COVID free and can officially play for the Lakers again.

The National Basketball Association announced that after James had logged in multiple negative coronavirus tests in the last few days he had been cleared to play for Los Angeles and will be on the court when the team takes on the Clippers Friday, TMZ reported.

LeBron James is officially free of COVID — he’s logged multiple negative tests the past two days — and he’s now been cleared to play for the Lakers again. https://t.co/VV9C0EATOr — TMZ (@TMZ) December 2, 2021

The Lakers' star first tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday and had to miss playing against the Sacramento Kings in the Lakers win.

The NBA said after testing negative for two days, LeBron can once again play.

James appeared to comment on first testing positive with the use of a lateral flow test and then testing negative on a follow-up PCR test in a tweet Wednesday that simply wrote “Something is REAL [fishy] going on.” The post included fish emojis.

Something is REAL [fishy] going on — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 1, 2021

The outlet noted that after LeBron’s negative PCR test he then reportedly took a third test that reportedly came up positive he was sent home to L.A. from the northern California trip.

NBA statement on LeBron James: pic.twitter.com/amAumGxLO9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2021

The league said it believes the initial positive test was a “false positive” and that “he is not a positive case.” LeBron is also vaccinated.