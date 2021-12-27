REPORT: The Jaguars Are Interested In Byron Leftwich, Doug Pederson And Jim Caldwell To Replace Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly interested in several major coaches to fill the team’s head coaching vacancy.

The Jaguars recently fired Urban Meyer in humiliating fashion after he had several issues and only managed to win two games.

According to Ian Rapoport, the franchise is interested in interviewing Byron Leftwich, Jim Caldwell and Super Bowl champion Doug Pederson to fill the opening.

While I don’t have any serious feelings about any of these coaches, I will say that Jim Caldwell is a very underrated coach.

When was the last time the Lions were relevant? It was when Jim Caldwell led the franchise to two playoff appearances in a three year window.

The Lions fired him after he went 9-7 in 2017! Yeah, that sure turned out to be one hell of a stupid decision. That was a huge mistake!

What I do know for sure is that the Jaguars have to hire a coach who can develop Trevor Lawrence. He’s a generational talent, but he’s had a very rough start to his career.

It’s been a lot of losing and chaos. With Meyer gone, things should start stabilizing, but the next coach of the team is incredibly important.

It should be fascinating to see who they hire!