Bud Light Offers Bruins Goalie Tuukka Rask A ‘Significant Amount Of Beer’ If He Does Three Things

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask could earn himself a ton of free beer.

Bud Light tweeted an incentive-driven deal for Rask after his return to Boston, and he only needs to do three things to earn a "significant amount of free beer."

In order to get some free brews, Rask has to get a shutout, break out a Bud Light at a press conference or drink beer out of the Stanley Cup. You can check out the terms tweeted by Bud Light below.

In response to the offer, Rask tweeted the handshake emoji, which would seem to seal the deal!

Whenever you can find a way to earn some free beer, you have to do it. Obviously, the easiest one on this list is bringing Bud Light to a press conference.

That’s literally not hard at all. Go over to the fridge in the locker room, which I’m sure has beer in it, grab one and go talk to some reporters.

Boom! You now have free beer from Bud Light.

The #NHLBruins are signing 34 y/o G Tuukka Rask to a 1 year $1M (all base salary) contract. Due to signing during the year, he’ll actually earn $545K. Last year he had a 913 SV% in 24 GP. He’s represented by Markus Lehto @wassermanhockey https://t.co/hDVeS0lbDR — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) January 11, 2022

Whenever you can mix in a few beers with your job, I’m pretty sure you’re obligated to do it. Look no further than my own life for proof of that fact.

If I can find an excuse to crack them open with the boys, you better believe I will!

Props to Rask for getting this offer from Bud Light. Now, go out there and earn it!