‘Everything Was Always Given To Her’: Britney Spears Slams Sister’s Interview About Their Relationship

Britney Spears slammed her sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ interview about their relationship and said “everything was always given” to Jamie.

The 40-year-old pop singer shared a lengthy post Thursday about her thoughts regarding her sister’s interview on “Good Morning America.” She said she had a 104 fever while watching it which allowed her “to surrender to not caring,” according to Variety magazine. (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

Jamie, who was on GMA to promote her new memoir, “Things I Should Have Said,” defended performing a remix of her sister’s biggest songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. Jamie also insisted she never had any role in the conservatorship that her sister was under for nearly 14 years.

“She [Jamie Lynn] was never around me much 15 years ago at that time,” Britney wrote. “So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense? Really? Then where the lady mentioned why did she accuse you of doing remixes to her songs … I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her !” (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Inserted Herself’ Into Daughter’s Life To Get Vegas Marriage Annulled, Lawyer Says)

“I do remember asking my sister why she did that when she knew I was waiting to change my show and her only words were, ‘Well, it wasn’t my idea …’,” she added. “Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn!”

“My family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one,” Spears continued. “My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them! Psss lesson learned from all this don’t trust people or anyone … make your cats and dogs your family and take care of your own dam self!”

Pssss my fiancé got my medicine … I survived !!!! — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 14, 2022

The “Womanizer” hitmaker later posted on social media that her fiance Sam Asghari got her medicine and she “survived.”

Jamie was also asked on GMA about Britney reportedly unfollowing her on Instagram to start the year.

“I love my sister,” the actress shared.”I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her. And she knows that. So, I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”

In November, a judge terminated the conservatorship. Britney had been under it since 2008, which oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.