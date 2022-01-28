First Lady Introduces New White House Cat Named Willow

First Lady Jill Biden definitely got everyone’s attention when she posted Friday about a new pet at the White House, a cat named Willow.

“Meet Willow,” FLOTUS captioned her post on Instagram. There was very little other information provided in the caption about Biden’s new feline friend, like where the cat came from or the animal’s age.

The first lady’s post did include several pictures of the new white and grey cat. One snap showed the feline lying by a window. Two others showed Biden’s new pet checking out the White House. (RELATED: White House Dogs Champ And Major To Appear During Puppy Bowl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden (@flotus)

Several other pictures have since surfaced on social media about Biden family’s new pet, which came from Pennsylvania. (RELATED: Here’s A Christmas Message From Champ And Major, Joe Biden’s Dogs)

Willow, the plucky farm cat who interrupted a campaign speech by Jill Biden, has officially joined the first family. “Willow is settling into the White House with her favorite toys, treats and plenty of room to smell and explore,” a spokesman said.https://t.co/TEW3l6Q5Ev pic.twitter.com/ekppf8J67O — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 28, 2022

The Bidens have welcomed a cat named Willow to the White House pic.twitter.com/rEQ3oSJWDK — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 28, 2022

“Willow made quite an impression on Dr. Biden in 2020 when she jumped up on the stage and interrupted her remarks during a campaign stop,” Michael LaRosa, the first lady’s spokesman, told The New York Times. “Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr. Biden.”

Willow, a shorthair tabby with jade-green eyes, is named after the first lady’s hometown, Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, the outlet noted.

There’s a new dog at the White House. Meet Commander Biden, a 4-month-old German shepherd puppy. Meanwhile, a cat is scheduled to join the first family in January.https://t.co/WwupwZDkHP — NPR (@NPR) December 21, 2021

Biden’s new feline friend comes to the White House a month after President Joe Biden and FLOTUS adopted a German shepherd puppy named Commander.

The Bidens had two other German shepherds. An older dog, 13-year-old Champ, passed away in June. Major, a rescue dog, was in the news several times in the spring of 2021 for a couple of biting incidents of Secret Service members and White House personnel.

After the aggressive incidents, Major went back to Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, where he reportedly underwent more training. LaRosa told CNN that the Bidens ultimately decided “it would be safest for Major to live in a quieter environment with family friends.”