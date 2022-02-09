Trump Tears Into McConnell Again, Says He ‘Does Not Speak For The Republican Party’

Former President Donald Trump slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in a Wednesday statement.

Trump said McConnell does not represent the Republican Party and is at odds with the majority of the GOP’s voters in a new statement, released from his Save America PAC. Trump also attacked McConnell for not taking any action to stop the Biden administration, naming issues such as the border crisis and inflation.

“Mitch McConnell does not speak for the Republican Party, and does not represent the views of the vast majority of its voters. He did nothing to fight for his constituents and stop the most fraudulent election in American history. And he does nothing to stop the lawless Biden Administration, the invasion of our Borders, rising Inflation, Unconstitutional mandates, the persecution of political opponents, fact finding on the incompentent [sic] Afghanistan withdrawal, the giving away our energy independence, etc., which is all because of the fraudulent election,” Trump said in the statement.

“Instead, he bails out the Radical Left and the RINOs. If Mitch would have fought for the election, like the Democrats would have if in the same position, we would not be discussing any of the above today, and our Country would be STRONG and PROUD instead of weak and embarrassed,” Trump added. (RELATED: ‘Old Crow Mitch McConnell’ — Trump Tears Into McConnell Over Infrastructure Bill)

Trump called McConnell a “dumb son of a bitch” at an event at Mar-a-Lago earlier in April, Politico reported. (RELATED: Trump Goes After McConnell Again, Says Republicans Need New Leader)

In January 2021, McConnell slammed Trump and his allies for spreading misinformation about the 2020 presidential election, saying his rhetoric provoked the mob to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Trump gave McConnell the nickname “Old Crow Mitch McConnell” in November of 2021 for supporting the more than 1 trillion-dollar infrastructure bill that passed in August. He said the Senate Leader was “incapable” of producing an infrastructure plan when he was president.

In response to Trump’s nickname, McConnell told CNN that it was “an honor,” and referenced legendary Kentucky statesman and former Secretary of State, Henry Clay.

“Actually, it’s quite an honor,” he told the outlet. “Old Crow is Henry Clay’s favorite bourbon.”