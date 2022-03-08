Calvin Ridley Reacts To Being Suspended, Tweets He Only Gambled $1,500 On NFL Games

Calvin Ridley doesn’t seem too fired up about being suspended from the NFL.

The Atlanta Falcons receiver was suspended for at least the 2022 season after he gambled on games last season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You’d think that a good PR agent would tell him to just lay low for a bit in order to let the negative attention blow over. Well, he fired off a series of foolish tweets, and I’m not sure it was a great idea.

To start, Ridley tweeted, “I bet 1500 total I don’t have a gambling problem,” and he followed that up with tweets about his health and not even being able to watch football.

I bet 1500 total I don’t have a gambling problem — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) March 7, 2022

I couldn’t even watch football at that point — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) March 7, 2022

Just gone be more healthy when I come back — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) March 7, 2022

I know I was wrong But I’m getting 1 year lol — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) March 7, 2022

If you know me you know my character — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) March 7, 2022

I’m sure Ridley is incredibly frustrated right now, but that doesn’t mean he should start firing off tweets reacting to his suspension.

Is a year suspension a bit much for gambling on games while he was away from the team? It’s a very stiff punishment, but the rules are the rules.

Here’s the release from the NFL on the suspension of Calvin Ridley, who was away from the team facility when he made the bets during a five-day period last November. pic.twitter.com/l6IZnCD1Ai — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 7, 2022

The NFL simply has no tolerance for gambling on sporting events. It’s way too risky and it could jeopardize the integrity of the league and the games being played.

Whether you agree with the punishment or not, Ridley knew what the consequences might be when he placed his bets back in November.

If he didn’t want to face the punishment, he should have broken the rules. It’s truly that simple. There’s no need for this to be complicated at all.

Hopefully, he’s learned his lesson and returns in 2023. In the meantime, let’s hope other players in the league learn from his mistakes.