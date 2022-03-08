Editorial

Calvin Ridley Reacts To Being Suspended, Tweets He Only Gambled $1,500 On NFL Games

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - JULY 30: Calvin Ridley #18 of the Atlanta Falcons participates in a drill during training camp at IBM Performance Field on July 30, 2021 in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

(Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Calvin Ridley doesn’t seem too fired up about being suspended from the NFL.

The Atlanta Falcons receiver was suspended for at least the 2022 season after he gambled on games last season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You’d think that a good PR agent would tell him to just lay low for a bit in order to let the negative attention blow over. Well, he fired off a series of foolish tweets, and I’m not sure it was a great idea.

To start, Ridley tweeted, “I bet 1500 total I don’t have a gambling problem,” and he followed that up with tweets about his health and not even being able to watch football.

I’m sure Ridley is incredibly frustrated right now, but that doesn’t mean he should start firing off tweets reacting to his suspension.

Is a year suspension a bit much for gambling on games while he was away from the team? It’s a very stiff punishment, but the rules are the rules.

The NFL simply has no tolerance for gambling on sporting events. It’s way too risky and it could jeopardize the integrity of the league and the games being played.

Whether you agree with the punishment or not, Ridley knew what the consequences might be when he placed his bets back in November.

If he didn’t want to face the punishment, he should have broken the rules. It’s truly that simple. There’s no need for this to be complicated at all.

Hopefully, he’s learned his lesson and returns in 2023. In the meantime, let’s hope other players in the league learn from his mistakes.