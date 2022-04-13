Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Impressive Handgun Skills In Viral Video

Sydney Sweeney is a very solid shot.

In an Instagram video recently shared by Taran Tactical, the “Euphoria” star was doing a handgun drill with impressive speed and accuracy. Give it a watch below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I can promise you it will be one of the best gun videos you see all week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Tactical Innovations (@tarantactical)

There’s nothing that gets the blood pumping like someone who is very solid with a gun. At this point of my life, I’m an average shooter on my best day.

However, I still know what the thrill is like when you’re letting some lead fly, and I know a lot of people way more talented than me who can do some crazy stuff with firearms.

Now, we know Sweeney can also cut it loose with a handgun, and it’s great to see there’s another person in Hollywood who isn’t afraid to let it fly if necessary.

Hell, she could probably outshoot me any day of the week at this point, judging from her performance in the video above.

Props to her for being cocked, locked and ready to rock on the range. You just love to see it.