REPORT: The Dolphins Were Going To Trade A Second Round Pick For Tom Brady

The Miami Dolphins were reportedly ready to make a huge trade to land Tom Brady.

There have been a lot of chatter about Brady wanting to go to the Dolphins with Sean Payton after he retired from the Bucs, but the alleged plan was derailed when former Miami coach Brian Flores sued the NFL over alleged racial discrimination. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, Chris Simms revealed the Dolphins were willing to give up major draft picks to land Brady and the former Saints coach.

REPORT: Tom Brady Was Going To Run This NFL Team Before Un-Retiring https://t.co/gtkYwcdi5d — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 18, 2022

“They were going to trade a second-round pick to Tampa Bay to get Brady. [The Bucs] weren’t going to hold him hostage. Sean Payton and the Saints, that was going to be a first-round pick to get that deal done. It was a very real, tangible thing and the Brian Flores lawsuit definitely threw a wrench in it,” Simms said during a recent episode of the “God Bless Football,” according to The Big Lead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Obviously, the trade never happened, Brady came out of retirement after a couple months and he’ll be back under center for the Bucs when week one rolls around.

So, it’s impossible to say what might have happened or what the price for Brady would have been.

Tom Brady Announces He’s Returning To The NFL https://t.co/FCRwNntfik — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 14, 2022

What does seem clear at this point is that there were likely at least discussions about Brady joining the Dolphins. There has simply been too many whispers for it to all be fake.

Chris Simms is pretty dialed into the NFL world, and if he’s hearing things, you can bet they’re probably rooted in the truth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Despite all the speculation, it doesn’t matter because Brady is running back with the Bucks in hopes of winning his eighth ring. It should be fun to watch!