REPORT: Former Georgia Football Star Adam Anderson Charged With Rape

Former Georgia star Adam Anderson is reportedly facing a rape charge.

Anderson, who was viewed as many as a top NFL prospect, was indicted by a grand jury and charged with allegedly raping a woman at his house in late October 2021, according to a late Tuesday afternoon report from ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The woman has alleged that she woke up and Anderson was raping her after the two had some drinks.

Anderson’s attorney released a statement making it clear the linebacker intends to plead not guilty to the charge in court.

The talented linebacker didn’t play another snap for the Bulldogs after his initial arrest in 2021, and he’ll now face a rape charge over his alleged actions in late October last year.

As always, Anderson has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here, and we should all be thankful that it is.

However, Anderson returning to a football field is the least of his worries right now. The draft starts Thursday, and it’s hard to imagine the former Georgia star will hear his name called.

Even if he’s completely and totally innocent, no team is going to want to draft a guy who might later get convicted of rape. There’s no team in the NFL that wants to touch that potential PR disaster.

Despite the fact he has first round talent, it’s just not going to happen.

Hopefully, the authorities can get to the bottom of what happened and deal with it in the appropriate fashion.