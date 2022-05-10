Johnny Depp’s Legal Team Celebrates When Amber Heard Mentions Famous Supermodel Kate Moss

Johnny Depp and his legal team put on a show of celebration Thursday when Amber Heard brought up the name of famous supermodel Kate Moss in court.

Heard introduced Moss’ name to the courtroom for the first time during her discussions about an alleged altercation between Depp and her sister, Whitney, dating back to March 2015, according to Metro. The mention of her name drew an unexpectedly joyous reaction from Depp and his legal representatives, raising questions about how this information may potentially be used to their advantage during their upcoming cross-examination, according to Forbes.

Depp famously dated Moss between 1994-1997, according to National World.

During her testimony, Heard described an incident between Depp and her sister, Whitney, in which stated that her sister had her back to the stairs as Depp was allegedly about to strike her.

“I don’t even wait, don’t even wait for any other… I don’t hesitate, I don’t wait, in my head, I just instantly think about Kate Moss and the stairs, and I swung at him,” said Heard, according to the courtroom video. (RELATED: Johnny Depp And Amber Heard’s Representatives Issue Bold Statements Amid The Courtroom Battle)

At that very moment, the video shows Depp’s legal representative, Benjamin Chu, raising his fist in a celebratory gesture, as he enthusiastically turned backwards to face the rest of the legal team in a visible moment of joy.

The video shows Depp with his head bent down towards the table. He shook his head slowly, with a huge smile on his face.

“I swung at him. In all of my relationship to date with Johnny, I hadn’t landed a blow,” continued Heard, as seen in the courtroom video.

Fans that are left wondering about the significance of this moment, and the relevance of Moss to this trial, will have to wait until May 16th at 9 .am., when court is set to resume, according to The Independent.