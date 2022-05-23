Ron Klain Tweets Raft Of Bad Poll Reviews For Biden And Says It’s Good News

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain tweeted out a running list of bad poll numbers for President Joe Biden and claimed it’s actually good news.

Klein retweeted late Sunday a tweet from Axios laying out the recent findings from a CBS News poll. The poll was conducted between May 18-20 among 2,041 adults. The poll had a +- 2.5 percentage point margin of error.

“Tough Biden poll from CBS News,” Axios wrote.

The tweet noted that among those polled, 69% said the economy is “bad,” 65% said Biden has been “slow to react” in moments of crisis and 63% said the state of the nation is “uneasy” and “worrying.”

But Klain said the “narrative” is actually incorrect. (RELATED: ‘Really Bad Number’: Even CNN Warns Biden Is ‘In A Lot Of Trouble’ Over Historically Low Approval Ratings)

“I hate to spoil the narrative but this poll shows @potus approval rating moving up, and solid public confidence on the two biggest problems he inherited: COVID and jobs.”

Klain is referring to a question in the poll which found 53% are “optimistic” about “efforts against coronavirus” compared to the 47% of those polled who are pessimistic. Fifty-two percent of those polled said they were optimistic about jobs in their community while 48% said they were not.

Despite Klain’s claim the poll was a positive for Biden, 56% of those polled feel Biden either doesn’t care too much or at all about the problems Americans face. Fifty-five percent said “no” when asked whether Biden fights “hard to address the country’s problems.”

The CBS findings aren’t the only bad news for Biden. A recent AP-NORC poll found only 39% of U.S. adults approve of Biden’s job as president. The AP-NORC poll found just 2 in 10 adults believe the nation is headed in the right direction.