Honor Memorial Day With The Best Scenes From ‘Band Of Brothers’

Monday is Memorial Day, and it’s a great time to watch “Band of Brothers.”

While today is an incredibly emotional time for many, it’s also a time to shine a light on the heroism of American servicemen and women. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“His life ended in a spot best described as hell on Earth while defending freedom and liberty abroad.” Take A Moment Honor The Heroes Who Never Made It Home From War On Memorial Day https://t.co/JrwbGJOelp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 30, 2022

There’s nothing that does the job better than the classic HBO mini-series based on a book of the same name from Stephen Ambrose.

“Band of Brothers” tells the story of Easy Company, 506th Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division from the start of basic training through the end of the war, and it’s hands down the greatest war story ever put on film.

So, for those of you who have never seen “Band of Brothers” before or just want to take a walk down memory lane, fire up some of the best moments from the mini-series below.

I watch Band of Brothers a few times a year, and it never gets old. No other film or series has ever done such a great job shining a light on what our WWII heroes had to do.

Young men who should have been focused on starting careers and families were busy carrying weapons to lay waste to the Axis Powers.

As I believe Ambrose wrote in “Band of Brothers,” (this is paraphrasing on my part), instead of shooting squirrels with .22 rifles, those brave Americans were carrying M1s and killing other humans.

We asked them to do the impossible on a continent thousands of miles away, and they didn’t disappoint.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Hookstead (@david_hookstead)

So, on Memorial Day, drink a beer for all those we lost, but don’t spend the whole day being sad. If they were here, I have no doubt they’d be smiling too. The best way to honor the ones who never came home is to live a life that made their sacrifice worth it.