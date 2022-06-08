Kid Rock Doesn’t Rule Out A Political Run Down The Road

Kid Rock is open to the idea of running for office.

The legendary rock musician teased a senate run back in 2017 before ultimately deciding to stick to music. However, the thought of becoming an elected official is still in his mind! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“One day, if I ever thought – if I was bored, sitting around – really thought I could serve my county and help them out, stir things up a little bit and do what’s right, I’d have to take a hard look at it,” the rock star said when talking about a potential political run in an exclusive interview with Tucker Carlson, who was my first ever boss after college.

As I said back in 2017, Kid Rock running for office would be absolutely incredible. I have no idea if he would win, but it’s worth hoping for just to see how he’d do in a debate.

It might be the closest we ever get to Kenny Powers getting elected in real life, and I’m 100% here for it.

Now, do I think Kid Rock will actually pull the trigger on a political run? Probably not. Being a politician has to be awful, especially when you’re already successful.

Kid Rock is wealthy, popular and enjoys making music. Would he really want to give up his awesome life to get constantly dragged through the mud?

If I were in his shoes, I definitely wouldn’t! Then again, maybe he’d simply enjoy the challenge.

