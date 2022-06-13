REPORT: Texas A&M Wanted Nick Saban Suspended For NIL Comments

Texas A&M reportedly pulled a shockingly soft move during the war with Nick Saban.

The Alabama coach and seven-time national champion kicked off a massive war in the world of college football when he suggested the Aggies bought their latest recruiting class. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Following Saban’s comments, a massive war kicked off between the two sides, and it was the best offseason drama in years. Now, we know just how upset the Aggies were at Saban.

Texas A&M suggested to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey that Saban should be suspended or fined for his comments, according to On3.com.

Yes, the Aggies wanted Saban suspended for suggesting the Aggies used NIL deals to buy their recruiting class!

If this report is true, it’s among the softest moves I’ve ever heard about in my life. This is SEC football we’re talking about! It’s the conference that prides itself as the best in America.

Disputes are settled on the field. Feuds are settled by begging the conference to suspend of fine a coach. It’s so soft that Jimbo Fisher should be embarrassed to show his face in public.

I truly can’t wait to see what happens when Alabama and Texas A&M play this season. I have a feeling Saban might try to hang 100 on the Aggies if he can. It’s going to get ugly, and I can’t wait!