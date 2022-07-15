Charles Barkley Says He’s Going To ‘Meet’ With LIV Golf

LIV Golf has its eyes set on Charles Barkley.

The Saudi–backed golf organization has already poached some of the best players in the world away from the PGA Tour, and LIV Golf is now gunning for a partnership of some kind with Charles Barkley. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Charles Barkley Says Politicians Want White People And Black People To Hate Each Other https://t.co/uWTKXAlkoA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 22, 2021

“I’m going to meet with LIV…They called me and asked if I would meet with them, and I said yes. Nothing is imminent. I actually don’t know everything they want from me or what the want me to do, but you’ve always got to look at every opportunity that’s available,” the former NBA superstar said during an appearance on “The Next Round” when asked about if he’s looking at teaming up with the golf organization.

You can watch his full comments below.

“The answer to your question is 100% yes. I’m gonna meet with LIV.” On today’s show, Charles Barkley joined us in studio and confirmed that he will be speaking to Greg Norman about a role with LIV Golf. @NoLayingUp @RiggsBarstool @barstoolsports @GOLF_com @GolfDigest @GolfChannel pic.twitter.com/AOMQJRoKZB — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) July 14, 2022

If LIV Golf manages to snatch Charles Barkley and make him some kind of spokesman or media representative, it would be another massive boost for the startup golf league.

Already, some of the best players on the planet, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryan DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, have already jumped ship to LIV Golf.

Tiger Woods Makes Bizarre Comments About Players In Saudi-Backed Organization https://t.co/jFDrIO1Mon — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 13, 2022

Their departures from the PGA Golf have caused major issues in the golf world as LIV Golf continues to ascend. Making Charles Barkley the face of the organization and promoter would be an unreal boost.

He’s one of the most popular athletes in America and everyone loves him. If LIV Golf can team up with him, it would only add further credibility to the organization.

Charles Barkley Says He’d Kill A Family Member For This Amount Of Cash https://t.co/zpWHnRGSIw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 17, 2022

Will it happen? Only time will tell, but clearly the wheels are turning at least a little bit!