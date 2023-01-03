Editorial

NFL Unites In Prayer For Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills players react after teammate Damar Hamlin #3 was injured against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
The power of prayer is real.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed following a tackle during the Jan. 2 Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the entire NFL immediately shifted into prayer mode.

After the incident, the game was suspended for over an hour before the NFL ultimately postponed it.

During the suspension and following the league’s announcement, many players and figures from around the NFL showed support for Hamlin, and they all did it the same way — through prayer.

It’s absolutely beautiful to see an entire league completely united in prayer when tragedy strikes. Literally the entire NFL responded with “prayer,” “prayer,” “prayer.” It was absolutely amazing to witness. (RELATED: Toy Drive Set Up By Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Who Suffered Cardiac Arrest Mid-Game Raises $3.6 Million In Hours)

The power of prayer is real, and when it comes collectively like this, things can get done in extraordinary fashion through our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. It truly does give you great hope when it comes to Damar Hamlin.

There are prayers coming from my end too, Damar. Stay strong, king.