NFL Unites In Prayer For Damar Hamlin

The power of prayer is real.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed following a tackle during the Jan. 2 Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the entire NFL immediately shifted into prayer mode.

After the incident, the game was suspended for over an hour before the NFL ultimately postponed it.

During the suspension and following the league’s announcement, many players and figures from around the NFL showed support for Hamlin, and they all did it the same way — through prayer.

God Be With Him & His Family🙏🏾 — Deebo (@19problemz) January 3, 2023

Please keep Demar Hamlin and his family in your thoughts and prayers. NFL doesn’t have a manual on how to proceed after an incident like this. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾#MondayNightFootball #BillsVsBengals — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 3, 2023

Keep praying. Don’t let up. 🙏🏿 — Thurman Thomas (@thurmanthomas) January 3, 2023

Damar Hamlin represents every one of us and every teammate we’ve ever had. I’ve never met him, but I know him as a member of our brotherhood. My family and I pray for him and his family as he recovers. God be with him. — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) January 3, 2023

All the love and many prayers for Damar, his family, and the #BillsMafia We are with you 💙🙏 https://t.co/1Gx9GZAiRt — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) January 3, 2023

Please pray for our brother. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) January 3, 2023

I wanna send a prayer to Damar and his family . 🙏🏽 — Ja’MarrChase (@Real10jayy__) January 3, 2023

The game is not important. Damar Hamlin’s life is important. Please be ok. Please. 🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 3, 2023

Praying hard.. please be okay man. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 3, 2023

It’s absolutely beautiful to see an entire league completely united in prayer when tragedy strikes. Literally the entire NFL responded with “prayer,” “prayer,” “prayer.” It was absolutely amazing to witness. (RELATED: Toy Drive Set Up By Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Who Suffered Cardiac Arrest Mid-Game Raises $3.6 Million In Hours)

The power of prayer is real, and when it comes collectively like this, things can get done in extraordinary fashion through our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. It truly does give you great hope when it comes to Damar Hamlin.

There are prayers coming from my end too, Damar. Stay strong, king.