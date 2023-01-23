‘I Really Don’t Understand’: Dem Rep Utterly Flummoxed By Biden’s Handling Of Classified Docs

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California said Monday that he couldn’t understand how classified documents ended up in President Joe Biden’s home.

“Well, look, those documents shouldn’t have been there,” Khanna told Fox News host John Roberts. “When I look at classified information, being on the House Armed Services Committee, I go to a SCIF, and I have to give over my phone, and I’m not allowed to take documents out of the SCIF. So, I really don’t understand how those documents got into a personal residence and we do need answers on that.” (RELATED: House Oversight Chair Says ‘Americans Would Be Shocked’ By Biden Family Ties To China)

WATCH:

The FBI discovered more classified documents during a search of President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home Friday. Attorneys for President Biden also discovered classified materials in an office Biden used at the Penn Biden Center and in the garage and other areas of Biden’s home in Wilmington.

Attorney General Merrick Garland named Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate the matter. FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate owned by former President Donald Trump, on Aug. 8 over allegations that classified materials were removed from the White House when Trump left office in January 2021, even though Trump claimed he declassified the materials.

“Why can’t we have a process to make sure that classified documents aren’t removed from the executive branch no matter who the president is and that there is a process to make sure no senator or congressman is removing these?” Khanna asked. “Now obviously, no one can defend having classified documents sitting at a Penn Center or a personal residence and I believe the president will acknowledge that was a mistake.”

The White House and Special Counsel Hur did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

