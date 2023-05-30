In Case You’re Having Trouble Keeping Up, Here Are The Top ‘Woke’ Brands Conservatives Are Punishing Today

Conservatives appear to be fed up with America’s most prominent brands designing corporate marketing campaigns and products for the most progressive consumers.

Bud Light is facing an ongoing boycott from conservative customers for its April 1 advertising campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. The brand’s sales have dropped for six straight weeks since the start of April, including a 25.7% drop in the week ending May 20, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: ‘A Monumental Decline’: Bud Light Sales Reportedly Keep Plunging As Dylan Mulvaney Fallout Continues)

If you’re doing what we’re doing today — drinking ice colds and grilling with your friends and family with an American flag nearby — do us a solid and share a pic of your local beer aisle … pic.twitter.com/9l0jVchfgl — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 29, 2023

Two Bud Light marketing executives were placed on leave at the end of April, including marketing Vice President Alissa Heinerscheid, who trashed the brand for being “fratty” and “out of touch” in a resurfaced podcast interview. Anheuser-Busch, the beer’s parent company, distanced itself from Mulvaney in a May earnings call after initially defending the influencer. The boycott has cost Anheuser-Busch an estimated $19 billion in market value with shares down 14%, according to Fox Business.

Mulvaney, a biological male who identifies as a transgender woman, was sent customized beer cans to celebrate “365 days of girlhood” on social media. Conservatives accused Bud Light of disrespecting its customer base by promoting transgender ideology by partnering with Mulvaney, who previously promoted transgender procedures for children in an October 2022 interview with President Joe Biden.

Bud Light is now trying to win back its lost customers with an aggressive marketing push and steep discounts on cases of beer as its competitors reap the benefits of the boycott.

Likewise, Target is facing a boycott from conservative customers for aggressively promoting LGBT ideology with 2,000 pride themed items, including a new collection of transgender inclusive swimwear and LGBT children’s clothing. (RELATED: Bud Light, Target Bleeding Money As Conservatives Boycott. The Dollar Amount Is Staggering)

Target pulled some of its LGBT clothing after customer backlash caused Target to lose $9 billion in market value in one week. The company alleges that employee safety was at risk after multiple instances of customers knocking LGBT items to the floor. In the wake of the boycott, Target CEO Brian Cornell doubled down on the company’s support for the LGBT community after activists were upset with the company for removing certain items.

Target has supported LGBT activist organizations including the Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network (GLSEN), a group known for supporting efforts by schools to hide a child’s perceived gender transition from their parents.

Bud Light and Target are just the beginning https://t.co/69LhYgrXra — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 29, 2023

Before Target and Bud Light were subject to boycotts, Disney began its fight with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is now running for president. In March 2022, Disney publicly objected to DeSantis’ Parental Rights in Education law preventing K-3 students from being exposed to gender ideology and sexuality subject matters in schools. (RELATED: Corporate Media Is Hiding The Real Reason Disney Canceled Its New Florida Investment)

DeSantis responded to Disney’s public criticism by passing legislation in February to end the company’s special tax and regulatory benefits. Right before the legislation was signed, Disney quietly conducted a legal maneuver designed to undercut the bill and maintain its corporate benefits. Bob Iger, Disney’s current CEO, slammed DeSantis’ law as “anti-business” and “anti-Florida” at the company’s annual shareholder meeting in April.

The Florida governor immediately called for Disney’s legal scheme to be investigated and announced legislation in mid-April to make Disney’s new legal agreements void to ensure its special benefits are revoked. Disney is now suing DeSantis for allegedly launching a targeted campaign against the firm as the feud between the two sides continues. The DeSantis-backed Florida Tourism Oversight Board approved a lawsuit filed by the DeSantis administration in response to the Disney lawsuit.

Disney stock has plummeted by 33% since the feud with DeSantis began, and the company announced plans in February to lay off thousands of employees in order to cut costs. A poll released in May showed Disney was the fifth most polarizing company out of 100 and placed 77th in its reputation score.

The newest brand being scrutinized by conservatives is Kohl’s, with its stock dropping 5% Tuesday because of calls to boycott the brand’s LGBT themed merchandise, The Wall Street Journal reported. Kohl’s pride collection includes merchandise for infants as young as three months old. One of the items is a onesie that displays people holding up an LGBT pride flag updated with the transgender emblem on the side.

Similarly to Target, Kohl’s has made donations to GLSEN and other LGBT activist organizations that promote transgender ideology to children. The hashtag “BoycottKohls” trended on Twitter Monday when conservatives became aware of the retailer’s pride collection ahead of LGBT pride month beginning June 1.