‘That Is Wrong’: DeSantis Blasts Hunter Biden For Making A Fortune On ‘Lousy Paintings’

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis blasted Hunter Biden at the first GOP primary debate for making a fortune off his artwork.

DeSantis brought up the president’s son during his opening remarks about “Bidenomics” and Oliver Anthony’s viral country hit “Rich Men North of Richmond.” (RELATED: Hunter Biden Prayed For God’s Help Right After Major Shift In His Case)

WATCH:

“If you are working hard and cannot afford groceries, a car or a new home while Hunter Biden can make hundreds of thousands of dollars on lousy paintings, that is wrong. We also cannot succeed when the Congress spends trillions and trillions of dollars. Those rich men north of Richmond have put us in this situation,” DeSantis said.

Hunter Biden has made an estimated $1.3 million from art sales since his paintings debuted in 2021 at a New York City gallery, according to Insider. His art buyers include Democratic donor and Biden appointee Elizabeth Hirsch Naftali, a California real estate investor who donated to Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign and fundraised with Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

The House Oversight Committee requested in July that Naftali provide documents and communications related to Hunter Biden’s art as part of the committee’s ongoing investigation into the younger Biden’s business dealings. The Biden family and its associates received more than $20 million from Ukrainian, Russian, Chinese, Romanian and Kazakh business partners, according to bank records released by House Oversight.

The House Oversight, Judiciary and Ways and Means Committees are also investigating the Department of Justice’s ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes.